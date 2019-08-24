Suave

Suave Professionals For Natural Hair Define & Shine Gel Serum 4.75 Oz

$4.99

To create the right products for natural hair, Suave asked the experts. Introducing the NEW Suave Professionals Collection for Natural Hair â a range inspired by and made for women with natural hair. Collaborating with over 5,000 women with natural hair to craft, test, and adapt formulas, Suave developed a collection of moisture rich products specifically designed for women with curls, coils, and waves - free of any sulfates, parabens, or dyes. The formulas are also color safe. Each moisture-rich formula is infused with natural shea butter, known to deeply moisturize, and pure coconut oil to help fight frizz, reduce breakage, and enhance shine. The collection nourishes and repairs natural hair and helps Suave women embrace curls, coils, and waves alike. The Define Shine Serum Gel locks in moisture and holds your curl shape all day with brilliant shine. This curling gel for natural hair locks in moisture for touchable curls and enhances shine. About Suave: For over 75 years Suave has offered professional quality products for the entire family. The Suave mission is to make gold standard quality attainable to all, so everyone can look good, smell good, and feel good every day.