Marsèll

Stuzzicadente Flats

$780.00
At La Garçonne
Black leather flats with an elongated pointed toe for a babouche silhouette. Criss-cross straps at sides. Slingback strap at heel. Tonal topstitching throughout. Soft sueded lining. Color: Vit. Dried Black. 100% Leather. Made in Italy.
