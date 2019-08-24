Pure adaptive noise canceling (pure ANC) actively blocks external noise
Real-time Audio calibration preserves a Premium listening experience
Up to 22 hours of battery life enables full-featured all-day wireless playback
Apple W1 chip for class 1 wireless Bluetooth connectivity & battery efficiency
With fast Fuel, a 10-minute charge gives 3 hours of play when battery is low. Rechargeable lithium ion battery
What's in the box: Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones, Carrying case, 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable, Universal USB charging cable, Quick Start Guide, Warranty Card