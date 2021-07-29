Zella

Studio Lite High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings

$65.00 $39.90

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & Care Work up a sweat in these incredibly lightweight leggings made from moisture-wicking fabric that keeps you cool at the studio and beyond. 24" inseam; 10" leg opening; 12 1/2" front rise; 14 1/2" back rise (size 1X) Pull-on style Side drop-in pockets Smooth flatlock seaming designed to eliminate rubbing and irritation Reflective logo enhances visibility in low light or at night 79% polyester, 21% Lycra® spandex Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Women's Active & Swim Item #5950701 Helpful info: (video)