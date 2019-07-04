MAC Cosmetics

Studio Fix Fluid Spf 15 Foundation

£26.00

Buy Now Review It

At MAC Cosmetics

We put M∙A∙C Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 to the ultimate test of seeing how long it wears and, not surprisingly, the formula lasts for a full 24 hours! This modern foundation combines a matte finish and medium-to-full buildable coverage with broad spectrum SPF 15 protection. Applies, builds and blends easily and evenly while controlling shine. Comfortable and extremely long-wearing, it helps minimize the appearance of pores and imperfections, giving skin a smoother, more flawless look and finish.