Studio Arhoj

Studio Arhoj Familia - Pink

£24.00

Buy Now Review It

At The GoodHood Store

Studio Arhoj Familia in Pink. Based on the ideas of the Japanese Shinto religion, who believe everything in nature has a soul; mountains, rocks, plants, pebbles, these ceramic and porcelain ghosts each have a unique look and personality. A beautiful small edition to any room. - 100% Porcelain - Glazed Finish - Hand-cast - Approximately 10cm tall *Please note you will receive a single 'Familia' within the colour group chosen. Each ghost is sold seperately and is uniquely coloured and finished, therefore pattern and shape may vary.