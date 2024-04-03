Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Belts
Pull & Bear
Studded Cowboy-style Belt
£12.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Pull & Bear
Need a few alternatives?
Uniqlo
Double Ring Narrow Leather Belt
BUY
£24.90
Uniqlo
H&M
Wide Waist Belt
BUY
£19.99
H&M
8 Other Reasons
Concho Belt
BUY
£44.00
Revolve
J. Crew
Perforated Italian Leather Belt
BUY
$29.50
$49.50
J. Crew
More from Pull & Bear
Pull & Bear
Studded Cowboy-style Belt
BUY
£12.99
Pull & Bear
Pull & Bear
Denim Blazer In Medium Blue
BUY
£20.00
£49.99
ASOS
Pull & Bear
Ballet Flats With Studded Buckles
BUY
$75.99
Pull & Bear
Pull & Bear
Ballet Flats With Studded Buckles
BUY
$49.90
Pull & Bear
More from Belts
Uniqlo
Double Ring Narrow Leather Belt
BUY
£24.90
Uniqlo
H&M
Wide Waist Belt
BUY
£19.99
H&M
8 Other Reasons
Concho Belt
BUY
£44.00
Revolve
J. Crew
Perforated Italian Leather Belt
BUY
$29.50
$49.50
J. Crew
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted