Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Urban Outfitters
Structured Mini Belt Bag
$29.00
$19.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Adjustable belt features a pouch purse with a snap flap front and tortoise shell O-ring tab. Structured construction in a mini silhouette that sits pleasantly on the waist.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Jaggar
Stitch Leather Belt
$58.00
from
BNKR
BUY
DETAILS
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Braided Leather Belt
$40.60
from
Ralph Lauren
BUY
DETAILS
Tibi
Pvc 1.25 Inch Belt
$75.00
from
Tibi
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS CURVE
Double Circle Waist & Hip Belt
$17.60
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Urban Outfitters
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
The Positive Planner
$30.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Oversized Padded Headband
$16.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Skye Crushed Velvet Comforter
$219.00
$189.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Belts
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Sydney Belt Bag
$78.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
B-Low The Belt
B-low The Belt Circle Chain Belt
£149.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
B-Low The Belt
Circle Chain Belt
£148.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Rixo London
Tanya – Gold Plated
£150.00
from
Rixo London
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted