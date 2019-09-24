Stroopies

Ed McManness and his family first discovered these famous cookies on vacations to Holland, where they learned the best way to enjoy this Dutch treat: perch on top of a cup of coffee or tea, so the steam from the drink heats up the cookie and melts the caramel middle. Ed decided it was time to bring this scrumptious treat to the New World. As the Dutch say, smakelijk! Thin, chewy cinnamon cookies give way to a sticky caramel center; just like a waffle, its lattice-shaped crevices make it perfect for nibbling. tip of the tongue If you don't have a hot drink handy, you can also pop one in the microwave for about 10 seconds to perfect that ooey-gooey bite.