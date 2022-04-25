United States
The Sill
Stromanthe Triostar
$64.00
At The Sill
The elegant, elongated leaves of the Stromanthe Triostar are green, pink, and cream on top and magenta underneath. Help its variegation stay vibrant by placing it in a spot that receives bright indirect light. The Stromanthe is part of the same family as prayer plants (Marantaceae) and will similarly appreciate high humidity from a pebble tray or humidifier. Each plant is unique; size and shape fluctuate by season so all measurements are shown as a range Medium plant measures between 9–14" tall from the soil line to the top of the foliage Arrives in a nursery grow pot nestled in your planter choice