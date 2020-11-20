Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Madewell
Striped Tank Sweater Dress
$89.50
$62.65
Buy Now
Review It
At Madewell
Need a few alternatives?
Old Navy
Floral-print Button-front Maxi Swing Dress
$44.99
$26.99
from
Old Navy
BUY
Andrea Iyamah
Takwa Evening Dress
£369.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Banana Republic
Satin Tiered Midi Dress
$149.00
$74.50
from
Banana Republic
BUY
Anthropologie
Madilyn Embroidered Maxi Dress
$178.00
$59.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Madewell
Madewell
The Alex Loafer
$148.00
$88.80
from
Madewell
BUY
Madewell
Holland Quilted Puffer Parka
$198.00
$118.80
from
Madewell
BUY
Madewell
Malachite Half-and-half Carabiner Chain Necklace
$42.00
$29.40
from
Madewell
BUY
Madewell
The Perfect Vintage Jean
$128.00
$89.60
from
Madewell
BUY
More from Dresses
Zara
Faux Leather Mini Dress
$49.90
$25.99
from
Zara
BUY
Old Navy
Floral-print Button-front Maxi Swing Dress
$44.99
$26.99
from
Old Navy
BUY
Onalaja
Ellia Embellished Cutout Mini Dress
£1155.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Andrea Iyamah
Takwa Evening Dress
£369.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted