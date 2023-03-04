Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
Mango
Striped Shopper Bag
$99.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Mango
Stripped design, double top handles and removable strap.
Featured in 1 story
20 Under-$100 Picks We're Buying From Mango
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Skipping Girl
Mini Tote
$60.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Bag With Wooden Handles
$49.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Valentino
Rockstud Camo Foulard Tote Bag
$1695.00
from
Bergdorf Goodman
BUY
DETAILS
Loeffler Randall
Junior Work Tote
$450.00
from
Loeffler Randall
BUY
More from Mango
DETAILS
Mango
Straight Suit Trousers
$49.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Structured Cotton Blazer
$69.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Pleated Shorts
£25.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Short Buttoned Dress
£35.99
from
Mango
BUY
More from Totes
DETAILS
Charles & Keith
Laser Cut Detail Tote Bag
$69.00
$39.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
DETAILS
HEREU
Cistell Leather-trimmed Straw Tote
$260.00
$156.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Coach
Disney X Coach Dumbo Tote
$175.00
$105.00
from
Coach
BUY
DETAILS
Dooney & Bourke
Nylon Shopper
$139.00
$82.99
from
Zappos
BUY
More from Shopping
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's S...
With Marie Kondo controlling our every move, our closets are looking more cleared out than ever. But with all this spring cleaning comes a gaping hole
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay Section” Just Got A Major Refresh
Hold on to your butts, friends. We just got wind that Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay” section has been quietly refreshed with some stylish new
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
7 Spring Trends Inspired By 90s Rom-Coms, From
Pretty Woman
We've said it before and we'll say it again: they just don't make rom-coms like they used to. Sure we shed a tear during To All The Boys I've Loved
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted