Go stylishly sweet in the Off-the-Shoulder Denim Dress from Universal Thread™. This blue and white striped off-the-shoulder dress exudes floaty femininity with just a little bit of that denim edge. The off-the-shoulder cut and wide ruffle keep the femme vibes flowing, while the waist tie provides a practical touch that lets you adjust the silhouette to suit you. Effortlessly styling up or down, this dress has true versatility you're sure to appreciate. Keep it laid-back for a day out with friends by styling it with canvas sneakers and a crossbody bag, or dress it up for date night with heeled sandals and shoulder-grazing statement earrings.