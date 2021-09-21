Nili Lotan x Target

Striped Long Sleeve Boat Neck T-shirt

$25.00

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester Fit: Classic Fit Length: Below Hip Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Pullover Neckline: Boat Item Style: Basic Tees Garment sleeve style: Basic Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82637749 UPC: 195994256615 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-2811 Origin: Imported Description Keep your looks casual yet chic for any occasion with this Striped Long-Sleeve Boat Neck T-Shirt from Nili Lotan x Target. Featuring nautical inspired navy and white horizontal stripes and a classic casual fit, this boat-neck long-sleeve stripe tee gets an extra touch of detail from tighter stripes near the sleeve cuffs. In a comfy and soft cotton-blend fabric for easy everyday wear, this long-sleeve striped tee is perfect for pairing with anything from lightweight linen pants on a breezy summer night to your go-to denim or a polished pencil skirt. Exploring the tension between high and low, designer Nili Lotan brings her sophisticated, minimalist approach to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. By blending European simplicity with ’70s Americana cool, Nili creates pieces as versatile as they are timeless.