Mijeong Park

Striped Linen Blazer With Side Tie

$270.00
At Mijeong Park
DESCRIPTION Oversized fit Notched collar Self tie closure Long sleeves Left chest pocket Unlined 100% Linen Dry clean Imported, China SIZING Model wears size small. Model is 5’11”
