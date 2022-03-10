Christopher John Rogers

Striped Jersey Maxi Dress

$895.00

Christopher John Rogers - who recently won CFDA's 2021 womenswear 'Designer of the Year' award - has a special skill for creating beautiful, bold color palettes that really pop. This dress is designed with a rainbow of vibrant stripes and is cut from figure-skimming jersey and has a scooped neckline and maxi hem. Style yours with equally bright pumps. Size & Fit Fits true to size, take your normal size Designed for a slim fit Mid-weight, stretchy fabric Model is 177cm/ 5'10" and is wearing a size Small View size guide Details & Care Multicolored jersey Slips on 83% viscose, 17% ELITE polyester This item has been imported