Madewell

Striped Gauze Drop-shoulder Popover Top

$79.50 $54.99

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

In breezy cotton gauze, this striped popover shirt has banded wrist-length sleeves and dropped shoulders for a laid-back, just-got-back-from-the-beach feel (maybe you did, maybe you didn't—who needs to know?).