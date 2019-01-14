Arket

Striped Cotton Top

Organic cotton is a more sustainable alternative to resource-intensive conventional cotton. It uses no chemicals or GMOs, and enhances the fertility and biodiversity of the soil it's grown in. The organic cotton used in ARKET's products is cultivated according to a strict standard and accredited by an independent certification body. Like conventional cotton, organic cotton yarn is spun from natural cellulose fibres. It is an extremely versatile material that's easy to dye and can be turned into a wide variety of fabrics – from delicate voile to heavy sailcloth. Cotton cloth was first introduced to Europe around 800 CE, but it's been found in Peruvian tombs dating from 2500 BCE. The production of organic cotton, of course, is a much more recent innovation and now accounts for less than one per cent of the cotton market overall.