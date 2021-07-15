Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
LOFT
Striped Button Trim Maxi Dress
$79.50
Buy Now
Review It
At LOFT
A button front finishes this cool and breezy slip dress on a clever note. Scoop neck. Button front. Spaghetti straps.
Need a few alternatives?
Farm Rio
Stripes Midi Dress
BUY
$176.00
$220.00
Farm Rio
Farm Rio
Richelieu Crossed Front Midi Dress
BUY
$280.00
$350.00
Farm Rio
All Saints
Melody Pembury Dress
BUY
C$179.90
C$329.00
Nordstrom Canada
Julia Jordan
Puff Sleeve Center Tie Dress
BUY
C$87.90
C$159.00
Nordstrom Canada
More from LOFT
LOFT
Cherry Charm Necklace
BUY
$29.99
$34.50
LOFT
LOFT
Belted Pocket Midi Shirtdress
BUY
$98.00
LOFT
LOFT
Floral Side Tie Henley Swing Dress
BUY
$89.50
LOFT
LOFT
Scoop Neck Tank Jumpsuit
BUY
$98.00
LOFT
More from Dresses
Farm Rio
Stripes Midi Dress
BUY
$176.00
$220.00
Farm Rio
Farm Rio
Richelieu Crossed Front Midi Dress
BUY
$280.00
$350.00
Farm Rio
All Saints
Melody Pembury Dress
BUY
C$179.90
C$329.00
Nordstrom Canada
Julia Jordan
Puff Sleeve Center Tie Dress
BUY
C$87.90
C$159.00
Nordstrom Canada
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted