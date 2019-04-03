Search
Products fromShopClothingTops
Mango

Striped Bow Blouse

$59.99
At Mango
Description Long buttoned sleeve. Back keyhole closure. Side length 12.01 in. Back length 27.56 in. These measures have been calculated for a 6 size.
Featured in 1 story
Conquer Anything In These Comfort-First Outfits
by Jennifer Mulrow