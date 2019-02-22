Search
Products fromShopClothingTops
Mango

Striped Blouse

$59.99
At Mango
Description Flowy fabric. Striped print. Long sleeves with cuffs. Dropped shoulder seam. Button front. Side length 8.46 in. Back length 22.6 in. These measures have been calculated for a 6 size.
Featured in 1 story
Shop The Essence Of #OldCeline At These Stores
by Emily Ruane