Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
& Other Stories

Striped Belted Shirt Dress

$99.00
At & Other Stories
Button up shirt dress in a vertical stripe pattern with a duo o-ring waist belt, mandarin collar and a curved side slit hem. Button cuffs.
Featured in 1 story
18 Belted Shirtdresses To Button Up Your Look
by Ray Lowe