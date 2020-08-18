Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
BB Dakota
Stripe Shirtdress
$99.00
$59.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Julia Jordan
Floral Long Sleeve Chiffon Midi Dress
$129.00
$76.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Lirika Matoshi
Strawberry Midi Dress
£374.39
from
Lirika Matoshi
BUY
House Of Sunny
Hockney Dress
£98.00
from
House of Sunny
BUY
Cult Gaia
Cult Gaia Serita Dress - Sand
£360.00
from
Cult Gaia
BUY
More from BB Dakota
BB Dakota
Cerie Cardigan
$110.00
$69.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
BB Dakota
Scattered Daisy Dress
$99.00
$69.30
from
Shopbop
BUY
BB Dakota
Deedra Duster Jacket
$128.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
BB Dakota
Serpentine Duster Jacket
$128.00
$34.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Dresses
Julia Jordan
Floral Long Sleeve Chiffon Midi Dress
$129.00
$76.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Lirika Matoshi
Strawberry Midi Dress
£374.39
from
Lirika Matoshi
BUY
House Of Sunny
Hockney Dress
£98.00
from
House of Sunny
BUY
Cult Gaia
Cult Gaia Serita Dress - Sand
£360.00
from
Cult Gaia
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted