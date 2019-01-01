Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Simone Rocha

Stripe Ruffle Bow Dress

$1195.00$358.49
At Nordstrom
Ultrafine stripes lend subtle depth to a lavishly ruffled dress cut from airy cotton in an easy, Victorian-chic silhouette.
Featured in 1 story
Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale Is Officially Here!
by Eliza Huber