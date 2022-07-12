Ruuhee

Stripe Push Up

$29.99 $23.99

Buy Now Review It

Polyester,Nylon Material:Polyester+ Nylon; Thong high waisted tummy control bikini set, adjustable shoulder strap and plastic back clasp; Unique different pattern, leopard print, snake print, animal zebra print and floral print; Thong and cheeky bottom, less coverage, hide your tummy and show your charming body; Please kindly refer to our detailed size (Not Amazon) as below the description before your order;