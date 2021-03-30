Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Fourteenth Place
Stripe Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
$69.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Stripe Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
Need a few alternatives?
Erdem x Universal Standard
Primrose Ruffle Shirt Dress
BUY
C$227.95
Universal Standard
Erdem x Universal Standard
Primrose Ruffle Shirt Dress
BUY
£160.99
Universal Standard
Erdem x Universal Standard
Primrose Ruffle Shirt Dress
BUY
$174.00
Universal Standard
Misha Nonoo
Aegean Linen Wrap Dress
BUY
£254.00
Misha Nonoo
More from Dresses
Amazon Essentials
Surplice Maxi Dress
BUY
$26.90
Amazon
Universal Standard
Foundation Tank Dress
BUY
$64.00
Universal Standard
LC Lauren Conrad
Plus Size Ruffle Wrap Midi Dress
BUY
$64.00
Kohl's
Erdem x Universal Standard
Primrose Ruffle Shirt Dress
BUY
C$227.95
Universal Standard
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted