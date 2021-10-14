Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
Cuddl Duds
Stretch Thermal Legging
$32.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Cuddl Duds
Get cozy in our Stretch Thermal Legging, a classic waffle knit fabric, now updated with stretch, that is brushed inside and out for maximum comfort and warmth.
Need a few alternatives?
The Legwear Co.
120 Denier Tights
BUY
£29.99
The Legwear Co.
billi london
Coco Biodegradable
BUY
£24.00
billi london
Gudrun Sjoden
Solid-colour Tights Made From Recycled Polyamide
BUY
£13.00
Gudrun Sjoden
Cuddl Duds
Stretch Thermal Legging
BUY
$32.00
Cuddl Duds
More from Cuddl Duds
Cuddl Duds
Softwear With Stretch Long Sleeve Turtleneck
BUY
$34.00
Cuddl Duds
Cuddl Duds
Stretch Thermal Long Sleeve Crew
BUY
$32.00
Cuddl Duds
Cuddl Duds
Cottonwear Long Sleeve Scoop Neck
BUY
$36.00
Cuddl Duds
Cuddl Duds
Cottonwear Legging
BUY
$36.00
Cuddl Duds
More from Leggings
The Legwear Co.
120 Denier Tights
BUY
£29.99
The Legwear Co.
billi london
Coco Biodegradable
BUY
£24.00
billi london
Gudrun Sjoden
Solid-colour Tights Made From Recycled Polyamide
BUY
£13.00
Gudrun Sjoden
Cuddl Duds
Stretch Thermal Legging
BUY
$32.00
Cuddl Duds
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted