Richer Poorer

Stretch Terry Classic Sweatpant

$76.00 $23.00

03/06/2023 Stephanie Blissett Fit: True to size Size: Small Soft, but cool to the touch 03/01/2023 Rebecca Zilke-Fuentes Fit: True to size Size: Medium Stretch terry pants I liked them very much 02/06/2023 Purple Kitty Fit: True to size Size: Large Weekend Lounge Wear I love this terry clothed sweatpants because it's very warm and cosy! The encased elastic part was snug on my tummy area, so I try to make sure it's comfortable on my tummy area. I would suggest that you can remove the mini loops or swap with comfortable fabric band like the leggings do. So, I will buy other terry clothed sweatpants without the encased elastic band part from this lovely shop! :-) By the way, I'm petite at 4'9" and weigh less than 124 lbs. so this sweatpants in large size fits comfortably overall expect my tummy area. 01/31/2023 Lee Gaines Fit: True to size Size: Large Great! Really comfortable. I want to live in these pants. I'm 5'5 and 160 lbs. The large fits great. 01/27/2023 Katheryn Skarda Fit: True to size Size: Small Women's Stretch Terry Classic Sweatpant