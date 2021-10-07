Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
AE
Stretch Ripped Curvy Mom Jean
$49.50
Buy Now
Review It
At AE
Real Good jeans are made with the planet in mind, meeting a higher set of standards for sustainability. By the numbers
Need a few alternatives?
Nili Lotan
Marseille Patchwork Jean
BUY
$550.00
The Yes
Ba&sh
Apolo Two-tone Jeans
BUY
$230.00
The Yes
We The Free
Arcadia Denim Harem Pants
BUY
$128.00
Free People
Wrangler
Heritage World Wide Leg Jeans
BUY
$98.00
Free People
More from AE
AE
Cozy Lounge Slipper
BUY
$29.95
American Eagle
AE
Fleece-of-mind Boyfriend Jogger
BUY
$23.97
$39.95
AE
AE
Luxe Inside Out Cropped Hoodie
BUY
$35.97
$59.95
AE
AE
Ae Stretch Ripped Curvy Mom Jean
BUY
$49.95
AE
More from Jeans
Nili Lotan
Marseille Patchwork Jean
BUY
$550.00
The Yes
Ba&sh
Apolo Two-tone Jeans
BUY
$230.00
The Yes
We The Free
Arcadia Denim Harem Pants
BUY
$128.00
Free People
Wrangler
Heritage World Wide Leg Jeans
BUY
$98.00
Free People
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted