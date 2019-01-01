Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
AE
Stretch Mom Jean
$49.95
Buy Now
Review It
At American Eagle Outfitters
She's never been more right about anything than she was about this fit. Now with stretch.
More from AE
AE
Stretch Mom Jean
$49.95
from
American Eagle
BUY
AE
High-waisted Jegging
$49.95
from
American Eagle Outfitters
BUY
AE
Ae Ne(x)t Level High-waisted Jegging
$59.95
from
American Eagle Outfitters
BUY
AE
Ae 360 Ne(x)t Level Highest Waist Jegging
$49.95
from
American Eagle Outfitters
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted