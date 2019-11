Le Château

Stretch Melton Knit Shawl Collar Coat

C$225.00

Buy Now Review It

At Le Château

For a look that is snug and cozy, choose this stretch melton knit coat styled with a shawl collar, roomy pockets and a belted waist. Melton knit Shawl collar, long sleeves Belted, straight hem 35.5" from centre back 98% Polyester 2% Spandex Dry clean only Made in Canada