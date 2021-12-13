Miche

Strengthen Protein/moisture Balancing Deep Conditioner

At Miche

STRENGTHEN is a protein and moisture-balancing deep conditioner for all hair types, especially damaged and color-treated hair. Enriched with hydrolyzed Baobab protein, one of the most powerful hair repair vegetable proteins, Strengthen offers incredible conditioning, damage repair and nourishment. Over time, this deep conditioner will help to reduce breakage, nourish the hair, revitalize your curls for better manageability, repair hair damage and improve hair elasticity. WHO IS IT FOR? GREAT for those who think they have protein sensitive hair but still need a balance of protein & moisture. Will not leave your hair feeling dry or hard. HOW TO USE After shampooing hair, apply a generous amount of Strengthen Deep Conditioner into clean damp hair. Leave it on for 30 min. Rinse out. May be used weekly as needed or alternated between Indulge Moisturizing Deep Conditioner INGREDIENTS Distilled Water, Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Mangifera indica (Mango) Seed Butter, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Olea Europaea Extra Virgin (Olive) Fruit Oil, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Bran Oil, Glycerin, Hydrolyzed Adansonia digitata (Baobab) Seed Protein, Wheat Amino Acids, Soy Amino Acids, Arginine HCl, Serine, Threonine, Hydrolyzed Silk Protein (vegan), Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Sorbic acid, Fragrance, Hydroxyethylcellulose, panthenol (vitamin b5). NO Silicones, drying alcohols, sulfates, parabens, mineral oils, synthetic or artificial colors, phthalates, or animal testing. SCENT light & fruity