Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Lano
Strawberry 101 Ointment
$14.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
More from Lano
Lano
101 Ointment Fruities Strawberry
£8.99
from
FeelUnique
BUY
Lano
Lano Lips Minty Lanostick
$16.95
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Lano
Face Base Vitamin E Day Cream
£20.00
from
Cult Beauty
BUY
Lano
Minty 101 Ointment Balm
$13.50
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted