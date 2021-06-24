Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Zara
Strappy Tied Top
$39.90
$25.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
TOP MADE OF LINEN BLEND FABRIC. RUFFLED V-NECKLINE AND WIDE ADJUSTABLE TIE STRAPS. A-LINE SILHOUETTE. SIDE HIDDEN IN-SEAM ZIP CLOSURE.
Need a few alternatives?
Staud
Athena Top
BUY
C$274.14
Shopbop
& Other Stories
A-line Ruffle Top
BUY
£45.00
& Other Stories
Staud
Athena Top
BUY
$225.00
Shopbop
Anthropologie
Harmony Lace Peasant Blouse
BUY
$41.97
$118.00
Anthropologie
More from Zara
Zara
Dress With Contrasting Rib Trim
BUY
$22.99
$35.90
Zara
Zara
Tie Dye Flared Leggings
BUY
$25.99
$39.90
Zara
Zara
Cropped Vest With Lined Buttons
BUY
$29.99
$49.90
Zara
Zara
Striped Jacquard Dress
BUY
$22.99
$35.90
Zara
More from Tops
Zara
Cropped Vest With Lined Buttons
BUY
$29.99
$49.90
Zara
Zara
Crop Top
BUY
$19.99
$25.90
Zara
Zara
Strappy Tied Top
BUY
$25.99
$39.90
Zara
Arket
Knitted Alpaca Vest
BUY
£55.00
Arket
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted