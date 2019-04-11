Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
& Other Stories
Strappy Block Heel Sandals
$99.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Suede heeled sandals detailed with duo ankle straps and a gold toned buckle. Heel height: 8.5cm / 3.3
Featured in 1 story
& Other Stories' Wedding Collection Is Here
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
Schutz
Fierenza
$207.99
from
Piperlime
BUY
Saint Laurent
Classic Tribute 105 Sandal In Tan Suede
$945.00
from
Saint Laurent
BUY
Loeffler Randall
Maisy Sandal
$350.00
from
Zappos
BUY
Aldo
Alberica
$100.00
from
Aldo
BUY
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Drawstring Linen Blend Shorts
£20.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Criss Cross Lace Up Heeled Sandals
$129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Oversized Ribbed Crewneck Cardigan
$119.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Cashmere Turtleneck Snood
$69.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Sandals
KEEN
Newport H2
$100.00
$69.99
from
Zappos
BUY
Birkenstock
Arizona Sandal
$100.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Birkenstock
Arizona Shearling Lined Slide
$145.00
$89.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Jeffrey Campbell
Kaine Sandals
$90.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
These Are The Shoes R29 Readers Trek Through TSA In
As far as strong personal preferences go, shoes and travel take the opinion cake. Our feet carry us through life, so it's only natural that we hold their
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
This Is What Refinery29 Readers Wear When They Fly
We asked and you answered: after a month of polling, we've finally digested all 180+ travel ensemble submissions from enthusiastic (and wanderlusty)
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted