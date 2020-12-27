Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Zara
Straight Leg Knit Pants
$49.90
$35.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
High-waisted pants with elastic waistband and straight legs.
Need a few alternatives?
Daily Paper
Black Croco Jalla Pants
$156.00
from
Daily Paper
BUY
Zara
Printed Trousers
£17.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Belted Jumpsuit
£69.98
£39.99
from
Zara
BUY
Gap
Linen Wide-leg Pant
£49.95
£29.97
from
Gap
BUY
More from Zara
Zara
Gingham Swimsuit
$39.90
$19.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Drawstring Trench Coat
$119.00
$89.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Ruffled Sleeve Sweater
$49.90
$35.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Baggy Paperback Jeans
$49.90
$35.99
from
Zara
BUY
More from Pants
Daily Paper
Ink Blue Etape Flare Pants
$88.00
$44.00
from
Daily Paper
BUY
MM6 Maison Margiela
Striped Slinky Pants
$385.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
promoted
Adidas
Swarovski® Track Pants
$140.00
from
Adidas
BUY
Nike
Fleece Pants
$60.00
$44.97
from
Nike
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted