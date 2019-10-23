Annalisa

Straight Cut Trousers

£90.00

Buy Now Review It

At Navabi

Description & details Simple and flattering, these annalisa trousers are a staple wardrobe item for year-round wear. They're made from a stretchy viscose fabric and come in a long, straight leg with a high-rise waist. Pair with everything from smart blouses to classic tees. Details Stretch viscose-mix fabric Long, straight cut High-rise waist True to size Especially good for pear, rectangle and hourglass shapes The total length for a UK size 14 is 109 cm.