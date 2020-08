Levi's

Straight Ankle Corded Pants

$98.00 $49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Fabric: Mid-weight, low-stretch corduroy Leather patch at back Cropped profile Button at waist and zip at fly Slant hip and back patch pockets Shell: 98% cotton/2% elastane Wash cold or dry clean Imported, Sri Lanka Style #LEVIV20562