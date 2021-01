Madewell

Stovepipe Fatigue Pants: Tencel™ Lyocell Edition

$88.00 $24.97

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Our not-too-slim, not-too-straight stovepipe fit looks equally cool in a pair of fatigues. Soft to the touch, these military-inspired pants are made of stretch twill woven with sustainable TENCEL™ lyocell.