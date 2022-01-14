RE/DONE

Stove Pipe High-rise Jeans

$250.00

At Farfetch

Positively Conscious RE/DONE Stove Pipe high-rise jeans Having great style has always been in your genes, so why should your new pair of jeans be any different? Exude effortless cool in these blue cotton Stove Pipe high-rise jeans from RE/DONE that have frayed edges and a straight-leg silhouette that's begging to be lived in. Naturally, they suit you perfectly. Highlights blue cotton logo patch to the rear belt loops button fly fastening classic five pockets raw edge high waist cropped POSITIVELY CONSCIOUS: All RE/DONE denim products are made of repurposed vintage Levi's jeans that are turned into modern, designer-style products. You can be confident that your choice is positive for the Planet. Imported Composition Cotton 100% washing instructions Machine Wash Designer Style ID: 1883WSTV27 Wearing The model is 5 ft 10 in wearing size 27 (Waist)