Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorStorage & Organization
H&M

Storage Basket With Pompoms

$24.99
At H&M
Storage basket in braided jute with a foldover edge trimmed with pompoms. Height approx. 11 in., diameter approx. 13 3/4 in.
Featured in 1 story
Where To Shop For Back-To-School Essentials
by Robyn Turk