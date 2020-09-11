United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Sur La Table
Stoneware Petite Cocotte
$35.00$19.96
At Sur La Table
The perfect vessel for individual portions of French onion soup, baked mac and cheese, apple cobbler and more, this petite cocotte adds a touch of French charm to any table. The petite cocotte features Le Creuset’s industry-leading glazed interior, which protects against scratching, staining and odor absorption. Virtually nonporous stoneware delivers the superior workmanship found in every piece of Le Creuset cookware.