Sur La Table

Stoneware Petite Cocotte

$35.00 $19.96

Buy Now Review It

At Sur La Table

The perfect vessel for individual portions of French onion soup, baked mac and cheese, apple cobbler and more, this petite cocotte adds a touch of French charm to any table. The petite cocotte features Le Creuset’s industry-leading glazed interior, which protects against scratching, staining and odor absorption. Virtually nonporous stoneware delivers the superior workmanship found in every piece of Le Creuset cookware.