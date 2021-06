Simply Be

Stone Double Sided Ponte Blazer

£45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Simply Be

In a comfortable stretch ponte fabric, this new relaxed blazer is a staple pece perfect for casual dressing and going out alike! Pair with your favourite tee and jeans for a casual daytime look bound to have you looking and feeling amazing! Length 29in/74cm. Machine washable. 62% Polyester, 20% Cotton, 16% Viscose, 2% Elastane. Product Code: DT886MC