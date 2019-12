goop

Stone Diffuser

$119.00

Buy Now Review It

At goop

This gorgeous ceramic aromatherapy oil diffuser works as a stunningly simple piece of home décor. At the same time, it softly streams essential oil-infused steam out into your space. Ingenious: It’s got longevity and safety off-switches, so it’s worry free. And it’s just one of the most beautiful ways we know to add scent to your home or office. Note: this product has a Type A electrical plug