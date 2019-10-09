ecbasket

Stiletto Acrylic Nail Tips

$6.99

Buy Now Review It

Color:A-15 Natural Stiletto Nail with Bag About Brand: Ecbasket is an USA trademark brand,trade mark number is 86469730. We specialized in false nail/nail art for many years,and all our products are made of high quality material. We has own nail art designers and false nail tips producers. Easy shopping easy life,your easy basket! Features: (1).Net weight: 0.08 KG (2).Color: Natural (3).Usage: Finger (4).Material :ABS (5).Package: Retail package with baggies (6).Note:We recommend using NAILS GAGA complementary products to enhance your product experience,gel,uv, polish ,alloy decorations ect,pls click the NAILS GAGA below the listing. (7).Size: 10 Sizes,50 Tips Per Size,500 pcs total Detail size information(Length * Width),pls allow 0.04 inch difference due to hand measurememt : SIZE0 : 3.4*1.5 cm ; 1.34"*0.60" SIZE1 : 3.3*1.3 cm ; 1.30"*0.52" SIZE2 : 3.2*1.2 cm ; 1.26"*0.48" SIZE3 : 3.1*1.1 cm ; 1.23"*0.44" SIZE4 : 3.0*1.1 cm ; 1.12"*0.44" SIZE5 : 3.0*1.0 cm ; 1.12"*0.40" SIZE6 : 2.9*0.9 cm ; 1.15"*0.36" SIZE7 : 2.8*0.9 cm ; 1.10"*0.36" SIZE8 ; 2.6*0.8 cm ; 1.10"*0.32" SIZE9 : 2.6*0.7 cm ; 1.10"*0.28" Application: 1.File the sides and cuticle area for an accurate fit with manicure stick; 2.Clean nails of any polish r oil with acetone-based polish remover; 3.Select the correct size nails for each finger; 4.Apply glue to nails; 5.Apply thin layer of glue to natural nails; 6.Starting at cuticle,press on & hold for 5 seconds; 7.File and shape your new nails if needed. Customer service: Any questions or need any help,please contact us freely through Amazon messages. Our customer service team will reply in 24 hours and try our best! We also supply the after-sale service !more surprise pls search NAILS GAGA.THANK YOU !