Stila

Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

$22.00 $15.40

Finally a waterproof liquid liner that glides on with ease won't smudge or run, and stays in place until you say when! The thin marker-like tip is easy to use even for the least experienced, and delivers a defined thin line to a dramatic bold line with precision. Goes on smoothly without skipping, smudging, or pulling, and lasts all day! Pull gently on the upper corner of the eye area to stretch and smooth the eye before lining with the liquid eye liner. This will make it easy to line and eliminate bleeding. Ingredients: Water/Aqua, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Butylene Glycol, Beheneth-30, Sodium Polyaspartate,Phenoxyethanol, Alcohol, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Sodium Dehydroacetate, Disodium EDTA, Acrylates/Octylacrylamide Copolymer, Sodium Hydroxide, Xanthan Gum, May Contain (+/_) Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Ferric Ammonium Ferrocyanide (CI 77510), Black 2 (CI 77266).