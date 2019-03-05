Stila

Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick, Bacca (raspberry)

$24.00 $22.00

This long-lasting, creamy-matte lip color holds tight for up to 6 hours of continuous wear. Delivering superb comfort and weightless feel, its full-coverage, color-rich formula will not bleed or transfer. Enriched with vitamin e and avocado oil, stay all. Brand Story Stila creates innovative, artistry-proven products, drawing inspiration from the runway and translating it into real life. Spirited and approachable, Stila is committed to inspiring every woman to celebrate her authenticity.