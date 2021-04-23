Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Lisa Says Gah
Stevie Midi Dress – Blue
$159.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lisa Says Gah
Sleeveless midi dress in the cutest crinkle fabric featuring an oversized collar.
Need a few alternatives?
Donna Morgan
Printed Linen Blend Tiered Midi Babydoll Dress
BUY
$69.97
$158.00
Nordstrom Rack
NSR
Puff Sleeve Maxi Dress
BUY
$52.97
$100.00
Nordstrom Rack
Meadows
Jasmine Dress - Joplin Floral
BUY
$202.00
Lisa Says Gah
Toad and Co
Airbrush Maxi Dress
BUY
$90.00
Toad and Co
More from Lisa Says Gah
Lisa Says Gah
Denim Pouch
BUY
C$52.00
Lisa Says Gah
Lisa Says Gah
Britt Bucket Hat
BUY
C$75.00
Lisa Says Gah
Lisa Says Gah
Reese Collared Top
BUY
C$135.00
Lisa Says Gah
Lisa Says Gah
Britt Bucket Hat
BUY
$55.00
Lisa Says Gah
More from Dresses
Donna Morgan
Printed Linen Blend Tiered Midi Babydoll Dress
BUY
$69.97
$158.00
Nordstrom Rack
NSR
Puff Sleeve Maxi Dress
BUY
$52.97
$100.00
Nordstrom Rack
Meadows
Jasmine Dress - Joplin Floral
BUY
$202.00
Lisa Says Gah
Toad and Co
Airbrush Maxi Dress
BUY
$90.00
Toad and Co
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted