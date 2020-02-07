Pavoi

Sterling Silversimulated Pearl Necklace

$22.95

Buy Now Review It

Fashion necklace is 16" Princess length - the gold standard of pearl strand lengths. Simulated Shell PEARL NECKLACE strand is knotted with a Rhodium Plated 925 Sterling Silver Clasp. This June Birthstone Necklace is fashion with PEARLS picked for their luster, quality, color, and cleanliness. Excellent high luster, are almost perfectly round, and have a 95+% blemish-free surface. ✦ MADE WITH LOVE ✦ This unique and heartfelt product is beautifully packaged and ready for giving. Makes a sentimental surprise for any awesome lady. Great gifts for Mom or Grandma on Mother's Day, anniversary, birthday, or wedding celebration. ✦ 90 DAY GUARANTEE ✦ To Ensure Your Complete Satisfaction, We Offer a 90 Day No-Questions-Asked Money Back Guarantee. All the metals we use are lead free, nickel free and hypoallergenic. Excellent customer service. PAVOI 100% guarantees your satisfaction. ✦ PROUDLY AMERICAN OWNED ✦ We are an American owned and operated company! Please search PAVOI on Amazon for more of our designs!