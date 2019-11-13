Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
424
Sterling Silver Franco Chain
$100.00
Buy Now
Review It
At 424 on Fairfax
424 Signature Franco Chain Sterling Silver Finishing Made in Italy
Need a few alternatives?
BecaliJewels
Vintage Rough Cut Crystal Flapper Necklace
C$25.13
from
Etsy
BUY
Kendra Scott
Double Chain Link Necklace
$65.00
from
Kendra Scott
BUY
Soko
Capsule Collar Necklace
$88.00
from
Soko
BUY
Loren Stewart
Xl Long Link Choker
$380.00
$266.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
More from 424
424
Sterling Silver Franco Chain
$100.00
from
424 on Fairfax
BUY
424
Canvas Work Pant
$395.00
from
424 on Fairfax
BUY
424
University Hoodie
$250.00
from
424 on Fairfax
BUY
424
Layered Waffle Ls Shirt
$225.00
from
424 on Fairfax
BUY
More from Necklaces
INC International Concepts
Gold-tone Multicolor Crystal Velvet-woven Statement Nec
$49.50
from
Macy's
BUY
Éliou
Pearl And Shell Necklace
$128.00
$96.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Simone Rocha
Baroque Imitation Pearl Double Strand Necklace
$485.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
promoted
Charles & Keith
Sodalite Stone Layered Matinee Necklace
£33.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted